Bradford will serve as the opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Bradford threw 42 pitches over 2.2 innings of relief Thursday at Toronto and will probably only be asked to cover the first couple of frames Sunday at Cleveland. The 25-year-old left-hander has posted an overall 3.80 ERA and 44:12 K:BB across 47.1 major-league innings this season with the Rangers.