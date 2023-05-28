Bradford did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5 innings against the Orioles. He struck out five.

Bradford allowed a pair of runs in the first inning before settling down and shutting out Baltimore over his final four frames. After a disastrous big-league debut in April, Bradford lowered his ERA to 7.20 with a 1.50 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB through 10 innings. The 25-year-old southpaw will most likely return to Triple-A after filling in for Dane Dunning (personal) on Sunday. Bradford appears to be the Rangers' first choice should they need rotation help moving forward.