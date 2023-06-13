The Rangers recalled Bradford from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Bradford will start for the Rangers on Tuesday against the Angels, marking the 25-year-old lefty's third start in the majors this season. Bradford holds a 7.20 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 10 innings with Texas and just threw eight innings in a minor-league game Friday, so he likely will be on a relatively low pitch-count Tuesday. Owen White was also recalled to provide multiple innings out of the bullpen, and Yerry Rodriguez and Cole Ragans were both optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in corresponding moves.