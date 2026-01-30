Bradford (elbow) could begin a rehab assignment around Opening Day, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young is targeting May for the left-hander's return.

Bradford, who recently threw a bullpen session and will continue a progression over the next few months, missed all of 2025 after sustaining an elbow injury during spring training and eventually underwent an internal brace procedure in June. He showed promise in 2024, posting a 3.54 ERA over 76.1 innings, but missed months due to back and rib injuries. Texas bolstered its rotation during the offseason with the acquisition of MacKenzie Gore from the Nationals and may not have a spot in the rotation for Bradford upon his return. Beyond the top three of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi (groin) and Gore, candidates for the back end of the rotation to open the regular season are expected to be Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Jacob Latz.