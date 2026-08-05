Rangers' Cody Bradford: Returning Wednesday

Bradford (elbow) will return from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Bradford missed the entire 2025 campaign due to an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery, and a setback in his rehab program further extended his absence into the second half of this season. Now, after giving up just one run in 10 innings across four rehab starts, the 28-year-old southpaw is finally ready to rejoin the Rangers' rotation. Bradford built up to 56 pitches during his latest outing at Triple-A Round Rock, so the Rangers will likely limit his workload in what will be his first MLB appearance in nearly two years.