Bradford (0-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Monday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Bradford has posted an impressive 0.91 ERA through 39.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season, but he found the going much tougher in his first major-league start. The southpaw gave up plenty of hard contact, serving up a pair of homers and five total extra-base hits. Bradford drew a tough assignment for his MLB debut, so this outing shouldn't be seen as a baseline for his potential to succeed in the big leagues. Still, he may be sent back down to the minors since the Rangers currently have five healthy starters ahead of him.