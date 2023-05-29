Bradford was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Bradford produced a strong outing Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a spot start versus the Orioles. With Dane Dunning (personal) due back from the paternity list and set to reclaim his spot in the Texas rotation Wednesday, Bradford will now head back to Round Rock, where he has compiled a sparkling 0.99 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over 45.1 innings in eight starts. Grant Anderson had his contract selected from Triple-A on Monday and will replace Bradford on the major-league roster.
