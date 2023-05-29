Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Bradford showed better command in Sunday's start, his second in the majors, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. "He had the changeup going, and I thought his breaking ball was better too," the manager said.
Bradford bounced back from a rough introduction to the majors May 15 and arguably could have had a better result Sunday. He allowed two runs in the first inning, which included pop-up single by Cedric Mullins that had an expected batting average of .030. Bradford showed mettle in putting that inning behind him and retired the 13 of the final 15 batters.
