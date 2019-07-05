Rangers' Cody Bradford: Signs with Texas

Bradford (shoulder) signed a contract with the Rangers that includes a $700,000 signing bonus, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Bradford is a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Baylor. The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year for 2018 likely would have gone higher in the draft, but he missed most of 2019 with thoracic outlet syndrome in his left shoulder. The Rangers are expecting a full recovery.

Our Latest Stories