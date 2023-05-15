The Rangers plan to select Bradford's contract from Triple-A Round Rock to have him start Monday versus Atlanta at Globe Life Field, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dane Dunning and Nathan Eovaldi will both be pushed back a day in the Rangers' pitching schedule as the team looks to give both starters an extra day of rest after a long road trip, according to Grant. Bradford, 25, will be making his MLB debut when he gets the ball against Atlanta on Monday. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Bradford has been outstanding in the Pacific Coast League with a 0.91 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB over 39.2 innings across seven starts. The left-hander will have a tough test against the Atlanta offense, but his success in 2023 makes him a name to monitor going forward, even if Monday's outing proves to be just a spot start.