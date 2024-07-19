Bradford (ribs) reported to the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander has been sidelined by a lower-back strain and stress fracture in his rib since mid-April but has now been cleared for game action. Manager Bruce Bochy said in early July that Bradford was likely to rejoin the Rangers as a reliever, so he may not require as lengthy of a rehab assignment as a starting pitcher.