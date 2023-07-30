Bradford will start Sunday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The left-hander allowed two runs over five frames in bulk relief Tuesday and will work as a traditional starter for Sunday's series finale in San Diego with Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) missing a second straight turn through the rotation. Even with Eovaldi's availability up in the air for the near future, it'll likely just be a spot start for Bradford since the Rangers acquired Max Scherzer from the Mets on Saturday.