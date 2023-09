Bradford (4-2) yielded six runs on seven hits over three-plus innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Bradford looked strong through three shutout frames before a disastrous fourth inning. He coughed up six straight hits and was charged with six runs during the Guardians' nine-run frame. Bradford was riding a 7.1-inning scoreless streak entering Sunday but saw his ERA jump to 4.65 through 50.1 innings.