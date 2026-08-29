Bradford (0-3) took the loss Friday against the Brewers after allowing three runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings, walking two and without recording a strikeout.

Bradford hasn't exactly been a strikeout machine, and he's yet to record more than five punchouts in any of his previous five outings this season. With a 13:6 K:BB and a 1.52 WHIP in 26.1 innings across five starts, it's hard to trust Bradford in most fantasy formats, as he's giving up a lot of traffic on the basepaths but isn't recording enough strikeouts to compensate for that. His next start should come at home against the Athletics.