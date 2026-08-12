Rangers' Cody Bradford: Tosses seven innings in loss

Bradford (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one over seven innings

Bradford didn't need much of a workload buildup Tuesday, as he efficiently completed seven innings on just 75 pitches (49 strikes), including eight at-bats that lasted just one pitch. All three runs against him came in the third inning on three hits and a hit batter, but he settled in from there to retire 12 of the final 13 hitters he faced. It was only Bradford's second start of the season after being activated from the injured list on August 5 following an elbow injury that sidelined him for all of 2025. He's scheduled to face Washington at home in his next start, presenting a significant challenge against one of MLB's most productive lineups.