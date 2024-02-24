Bradford allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over two innings in Friday's spring start against the Royals.

Bradford, who is the leading contender to be fifth starter, was the lone Ranger to throw multiple innings. The right-hander followed Dane Dunning, who pitched a perfect first inning. Bradford ceded a two-out solo home run in the second inning before a 1-2-3 third inning. He may open the season in the rotation, but it's not expected to be a full-season assignment. Texas has three injured starters due back at various points during the season. Additionally, Bradford's track record -- 6.95 ERA, .884 OPS, 1.6 HR/9 over 33.2 innings as a starter in 2023 -- suggests the back end of the Rangers' rotation could be in flux.