Rangers general manager Chris Young said Friday that Bradford will make at least one start early on in the season, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Bradford is expected to lose his spot in Texas' rotation following the addition of Michael Lorenzen, but the club has yet to determine when Lorenzen will be ready to be slotted into the starting five. The left-handed Bradford will make the Opening Day roster and get at least one start, but it's not clear after that whether the plan is to shift him to the bullpen or put him in the Triple-A Round Rock rotation.