Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Saturday's 10-0 win over the Guardians.

Freeman started the Rangers' blowout in style in the second inning, when he took Logan Allen deep to left field for his first major-league home run. Freeman has started in five of the Rangers' past seven games, including three games at third base and one each at second and in right field. His utility should afford him to see plenty of playing time, even with Adolis Garcia returning from the 10-day injured list Saturday.