Rangers' Cody Freeman: Drafted by Rangers

The Rangers have selected Freeman with the No. 115 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Brothers don't always have the same scouting report, but Cody Freeman brings a lot of the same skills to the table as brother Tyler, one of the best prospects in the Indians' system. He can play shortstop, but could be really good at second base, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move there eventually.

Our Latest Stories