Freeman will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Royals.

Since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Freeman has gone just 1-for-14 at the dish, but he will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games nonetheless. During that five-game stretch, he's made three of those starts against right-handed pitching and three at third base, where he could occupy the strong side of a platoon with the struggling Josh Jung until super-utility player Josh Smith likely gets pushed back to the infield once right fielder Adolis Garcia (ankle) returns from the injured list.