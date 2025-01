Thomas signed a minor-league contract with Texas on Monday.

Thomas spent the 2024 campaign overseas playing in the Japan Western League for the Orix Buffaloes, batting .242 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 18 runs scored in 89 games. He made it to the big leagues with the A's in 2022 and 2023 but only appeared in 29 games over this stretch. Thomas will have a chance to compete against big-league arms during spring training but will presumably open 2025 at Triple-A.