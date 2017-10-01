Rangers' Cole Hamels: Allows three runs in loss to Athletics
Hamels (11-6) allowed three runs on five hits and tone walk across three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Athletics. He struck out five.
Hamels struggled in the third inning, allowing four straight hits to begin the frame, plating three runs before he was able to escape. With nothing left to play for, the veteran was lifted prior to the fourth inning after working up to just 59 pitches. So concludes what will go down as a bit of a disappointing season for Hamels, who finishes with a 4.20 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 148 innings. He dealt with multiple injuries along the way, but he still flashed his potential at times and will look to return to his best form in the 2018 campaign.
