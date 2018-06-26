Rangers' Cole Hamels: Allows two homers in no-decision
Hamels allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Padres.
Hamels induced 13 swinging strikes but paid for a couple of huge mistakes, as he was touched up for home runs by Manuel Margot and Jose Pirela which accounted for all four Padres runs. This marks the eighth time in just 16 starts that Hamels has allowed multiple home runs in a start, and his inability to keep the ball in the yard has been his only weakness all season long. Hamels owns a sharp 97:37 K:BB through 97.1 innings of work, the main reason why he still has a decent 3.61 ERA despite his home run issues. His next start will come Sunday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: No earned over seven innings•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Throws 7.1 innings•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Fans eight in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Roughed up by Royals•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Strikes out seven in win Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...