Rangers' Cole Hamels: Allows two homers in no-decision

Hamels allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Padres.

Hamels induced 13 swinging strikes but paid for a couple of huge mistakes, as he was touched up for home runs by Manuel Margot and Jose Pirela which accounted for all four Padres runs. This marks the eighth time in just 16 starts that Hamels has allowed multiple home runs in a start, and his inability to keep the ball in the yard has been his only weakness all season long. Hamels owns a sharp 97:37 K:BB through 97.1 innings of work, the main reason why he still has a decent 3.61 ERA despite his home run issues. His next start will come Sunday against the White Sox.