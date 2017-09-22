Rangers' Cole Hamels: Breezes through Mariners for 11th win
Hamels (11-4) allowed a single run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters through eight innings to take the win over Seattle on Thursday.
The veteran lefty has found a groove of late with a 2.53 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 through his past three starts. Hamels had allowed 21 runs through 28.1 innings over a five-game stretch before his recent rebound, so this mid-September surge has helped stabilized season-long numbers (3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP). It's definitely worth highlighting his career-worst 6.1 K/9, which is significantly lower than the 8.6 mark he posted through his first 11 seasons in the majors. Hamels has a daunting matchup against the Astros up next.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Takes tough-luck loss Saturday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Picks up 10th win•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Doomed by one bad inning•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Serves up four runs in Friday's victory•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Set to start Friday's series opener•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Knocked around for six runs in loss•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...