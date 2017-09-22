Rangers' Cole Hamels: Breezes through Mariners for 11th win

Hamels (11-4) allowed a single run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters through eight innings to take the win over Seattle on Thursday.

The veteran lefty has found a groove of late with a 2.53 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 through his past three starts. Hamels had allowed 21 runs through 28.1 innings over a five-game stretch before his recent rebound, so this mid-September surge has helped stabilized season-long numbers (3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP). It's definitely worth highlighting his career-worst 6.1 K/9, which is significantly lower than the 8.6 mark he posted through his first 11 seasons in the majors. Hamels has a daunting matchup against the Astros up next.