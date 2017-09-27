Rangers' Cole Hamels: Chased early by Astros

Hamels (11-5) took the loss in Tuesday's game against the Astros. He allowed six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over three-plus innings.

Hamels was hit hard from the get-go Tuesday, as the veteran southpaw allowed four runs in the opening frame before even recording the first out. The disastrous outing -- which was his shortest of the season -- snapped his streak of three consecutive quality starts and inflated his ERA from 3.80 to 4.10. He'll close out the regular season against the A's on Sunday.