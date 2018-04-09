Rangers' Cole Hamels: Diminished velo hurts

Opposing batters are hitting .636 against Hamels' four-seam fastball over the first three starts of the season, per BrooksBaseball.net.

Hamels' four-seamer is down a few ticks on the gun, averaging 89.7 mph this season and is responsible for four of the five home runs allowed. In three starts so far, two of the leadoff batters faced have homered. In the other start, he gave up a hard double to the second hitter. As Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports, MLB's Statcast system indicated all three hits came against four-seamers, up in the strike zone at 88.9 to 90.3 mph. It looks like we're witnessing a 34-year-old pitcher that needs to change how he attacks hitters -- from power lefty to crafty lefty. It worked well for him against Oakland last week, when his two-seamer had good movement. The two-seamer didn't have the same sharpness Sunday, and he was tagged for two first-inning home runs and seven runs overall. He eventually settled down over his final four frames, but for the third time this season, the left-hander failed to get through six innings.