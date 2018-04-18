Rangers' Cole Hamels: Falls to Rays on Wednesday

Hamels (1-3) took the loss against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings while striking out four.

The veteran lefty threw 59 of 86 pitches for strikes, and for the first time this season did not give up a homer, but Hamels still came out on the wrong of the decision just the same. He'll take a 4.76 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the A's.