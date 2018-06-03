Rangers' Cole Hamels: Fans eight in Saturday's no-decision

Hamels didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out eight.

The veteran left-hander delivered his fourth quality start in his last five outings and sixth of the season, throwing 65 of 99 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 17 swinging strikes. Hamels will carry a 3.63 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Astros.