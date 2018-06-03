Rangers' Cole Hamels: Fans eight in Saturday's no-decision
Hamels didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out eight.
The veteran left-hander delivered his fourth quality start in his last five outings and sixth of the season, throwing 65 of 99 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 17 swinging strikes. Hamels will carry a 3.63 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Astros.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Roughed up by Royals•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Strikes out seven in win Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Team targets Tuesday return•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Not pitching Saturday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Unlikely to pitch before Saturday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Scratched from Thursday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...