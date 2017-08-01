Rangers' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in no-decision
Hamels allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out seven batters through six innings during Monday's loss to Seattle. He didn't factor into the decision.
After allowing 11 runs through 11.1 innings over his past two starts, this was a modest bounce-back showing from the lefty. Hamels is well past his prime but can still provide serviceable fantasy numbers, and especially when being selective with his matchups. Monday's seven strikeouts were a season high, and he sports a respectable 4.01 ERA and 1.13 WHIP for the campaign. Hamels projects to face the Twins at Target Field in his next start.
