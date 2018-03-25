Rangers' Cole Hamels: Finishes up spring training
Hamels made his final Cactus League appearance Saturday and tossed three scoreless innings against the Indians, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Hamels was pleased with the explosion of his fastball, which had been lacking in a minor-league outing last week. He allowed six runs over 13 innings against major-league competition, but just two over his last 10.2. He'll take the ball Opening Day, March 29, at home against the Astros. After that, he's scheduled to pitch the sixth game of the season, April 3, against the Athletics in Oakland.
