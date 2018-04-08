Rangers' Cole Hamels: Gets roughed up in loss to Blue Jays
Hamels (1-2) allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks across 5.1 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.
Hamels was touched up for four runs on a pair of home runs in the first inning and allowed another run before two more in the sixth chased him from the game. He threw an impressive 66 percent of his pitches for strikes but simply missed over the plate too often and was made to pay for his mistakes. Hamels whiffed 11 in his last start against the A's and owns a 12.9 K/9 through three turns, but his unsightly 6.19 ERA and 1.63 WHIP leave a lot to be desired.
