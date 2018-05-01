Rangers' Cole Hamels: Gives up one earned over five innings to Indians
Hamels gave up two runs (one earned) run on four hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking three while picking up a no-decision in the Rangers' 7-5 defeat to the Indians on Monday.
It's been a bit of an uneven start to the season for the lefty but he seems to have been putting it together of late and he's now given up two runs or fewer in three of his last four outings despite not picking up a victory in any of those starts. He'll carry a 4.08 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP along with 47 strikeouts into a tough matchup against the Red Sox in his next start on Saturday.
