Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hammered by White Sox

Hamels (4-7) took the loss against the White Sox on Sunday, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out seven with no walks as the Rangers fell 10-5.

It was a rough outing for the veteran left-hander, who has given up 11 earned runs over his last two starts to bring his ERA on the season up to 4.05 through 102.1 innings. It's been tough sledding of late overall for Hamels, as he's now given up at least four earned in four out of his last seven outings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will see him take the mound against Detroit next Saturday.