Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hammered by White Sox
Hamels (4-7) took the loss against the White Sox on Sunday, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out seven with no walks as the Rangers fell 10-5.
It was a rough outing for the veteran left-hander, who has given up 11 earned runs over his last two starts to bring his ERA on the season up to 4.05 through 102.1 innings. It's been tough sledding of late overall for Hamels, as he's now given up at least four earned in four out of his last seven outings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will see him take the mound against Detroit next Saturday.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Trade talks progressing•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Allows two homers in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: No earned over seven innings•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Throws 7.1 innings•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Fans eight in Saturday's no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...