Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hit with first loss to 2017
Hamels (4-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out just three batters through 5.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Baltimore.
Hamels also allowed seven runs June 26 in his first start back from a lengthy stint on the disabled list, but he had rebounded with a 0.82 ERA through his following three outings leading into Thursday. Things went south in a hurry against Baltimore, though, and the veteran southpaw's FIP is up to an alarming 4.84 for the year. Additionally, Hamels' 5.0 K/9 isn't moving the fantasy needle. It's probably best to expect more game-to-game inconsistency moving forward. Hamels lines up for a home start against Miami next.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Dominates over 7.2 innings Saturday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Stifles Angels on Friday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Picks up third win Saturday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hit hard in first start back•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Activated from DL ahead of start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...