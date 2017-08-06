Rangers' Cole Hamels: Improves to 6-1 with complete-game victory
Hamels (6-1) allowed an unearned run and recorded five strikeouts during a complete-game win over Minnesota on Saturday.
The veteran entered with a 4.74 ERA through seven starts since returning from the disabled list June 26, and he'd allowed four runs or more in four of those seven outings. However, Saturday's showing was also his third without allowing an earned run during that eight-game stretch. Despite his game-to-game inconsistency, Hamels still owns plenty of upside, and being selective with his matchups moving forward isn't out of the question. Hamels lines up to make a home start against the Astros next.
