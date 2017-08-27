Rangers' Cole Hamels: Knocked around for six runs in loss
Hamels (9-2) gave up six runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in a losing effort against the A's on Saturday.
Chad Pinder touched Hamels up for home runs in the first and third innings, and the A's piled on in the fifth before Hamels got the hook. Hamels has fared well in the second half for the most part, but the peripherals suggest he's overachieved throughout most of the season. More regression could be coming over the final month of the season.
