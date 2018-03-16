Rangers' Cole Hamels: Named Opening Day starter
Hamels was named the Rangers' Opening Day starter Friday.
The announcement is no surprise, as Hamels is easily the Rangers' most accomplished starter (unless Bartolo Colon ends up making the team). He's fallen off far from his days as a true frontline starter, however, after posting a 4.20 ERA with a 4.62 FIP and a 4.83 xFIP in 2017. Don't be fooled into thinking the 34-year-old is anything close to an ace simply because he's the best starter on the Rangers.
