Rangers' Cole Hamels: No earned over seven innings

Hamels (4-6) got the win Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings against the Royals.

Hamels struggled a bit with command in this one, walking three batters and throwing two wild pitches but he was otherwise able to stifle the Kansas City bats all night. The lefty didn't allow an extra-base hit and grabbed a quality start for the sixth time in eight starts since the beginning of May. The 34-year-old now has 92 strikeouts in 92.1 innings on the year and will take a 3.41 ERA into a home tilt against the Padres on Monday.