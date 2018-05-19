Rangers' Cole Hamels: Not pitching Saturday

Hamels (neck) will not pitch Saturday, Jeff Arnold of MLB.com reports. The Rangers will call up Ariel Jurado from Double-A Frisco to start Saturday against the White Sox.

Hamels was scratched from a scheduled start Thursday and there's no word on when he might make his next start. As of late Friday, manager Jeff Banister said Hamels was not being placed on the disabled list, which suggests he could be in line for Sunday against the White Sox or Monday against the Yankees.