Rangers' Cole Hamels: Not pitching Saturday
Hamels (neck) will not pitch Saturday, Jeff Arnold of MLB.com reports. The Rangers will call up Ariel Jurado from Double-A Frisco to start Saturday against the White Sox.
Hamels was scratched from a scheduled start Thursday and there's no word on when he might make his next start. As of late Friday, manager Jeff Banister said Hamels was not being placed on the disabled list, which suggests he could be in line for Sunday against the White Sox or Monday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Unlikely to pitch before Saturday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Scratched from Thursday's start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Brilliant over six innings Friday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Pitches six strong innings•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Gives up one earned over five innings to Indians•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart