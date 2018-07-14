Rangers' Cole Hamels: Notches fifth win
Hamels (5-8) surrendered four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three across 6.1 innings as he picked up the win Friday against Baltimore.
Hamels made it through six innings with just one run allowed, but he was lifted with the bases loaded in a 5-1 game and Jose Leclerc would come on to allow all three inherited runners to score. Hamels has been struggling over his last four outings, giving up 18 runs over 17 innings of work. He'll look to improve his 4.36 ERA during his next start, which figures to come after the All-Star break.
