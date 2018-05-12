Rangers' Cole Hamels: One-hits Astros in six innings

Hamels (2-4) threw six scoreless innings of one-hit ball in a win over the Astros on Friday, striking out five and walking three.

Hamels went toe-to-toe with Justin Verlander and ended up on the winning side in his first scoreless outing of the season. Hamels now has four quality starts on the year, but has yet to make it through the seventh inning. The southpaw has 57 strikeouts in 51.2 innings, which is a welcome feature after a 2017 campaign that saw a career-low 6.4 K/9. His next mathcup will be against the White Sox in Chicago.