Rangers' Cole Hamels: Picks up 10th win over Seattle

Hamels (10-3) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through six innings to take home the win Monday against the Mariners.

Hamels recorded his first quality start since August 21 against the Angels and broke a three-start winless streak in the process. Still, Hamels owns an underwhelming 4.05 ERA, and the Rangers will need him to pitch more like the ace he has been in the past if they are to make a run to the playoffs.