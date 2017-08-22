Play

Rangers' Cole Hamels: Picks up ninth win over Angels

Hamels (9-1) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win Monday against the Angels.

Hamels has now thrown quality starts in four of his last five appearances, a stretch in which he owns a 4-0 record and a 2.31 ERA. He was extremely efficient Monday night, as he needed just 92 pitches to finish seven innings. The Rangers have been keeping him under 90 pitches when possible since his return in late June. While he could be going deeper into games, it's hard to argue with the strategy given Hamels's recent success.

