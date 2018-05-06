Rangers' Cole Hamels: Pitches six strong innings
Hamels allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out five across six innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Hamels was impressive against one of the more dangerous lineups in the league, with the only big blow coming from a two run home run by Mitch Moreland in the fifth inning. His velocity remained steady from his previous start and he was also deceptive, generating 14 swinging strikes. He has experienced a surprising strikeout resurgence this season, posting a 52:18 K/BB through 45.1 innings pitched.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Gives up one earned over five innings to Indians•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Falls to Rays on Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in quality start Friday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Diminished velo hurts•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Gets roughed up in loss to Blue Jays•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....