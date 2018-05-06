Rangers' Cole Hamels: Pitches six strong innings

Hamels allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out five across six innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Hamels was impressive against one of the more dangerous lineups in the league, with the only big blow coming from a two run home run by Mitch Moreland in the fifth inning. His velocity remained steady from his previous start and he was also deceptive, generating 14 swinging strikes. He has experienced a surprising strikeout resurgence this season, posting a 52:18 K/BB through 45.1 innings pitched.