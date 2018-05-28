Rangers' Cole Hamels: Roughed up by Royals

Hamels (3-5) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two across 6.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Royals.

Hamels was tagged for runs in each of the first three innings, he pitched though he did manage to work reasonably deep into the game to relieve some of the damage to his ratio stats. He was taken deep twice by the Royals, marking his fifth start of the season in which he has allowed multiple home runs. Four of those outings have come at home, where he is currently allowing 2.5 HR/9.