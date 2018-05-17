Rangers' Cole Hamels: Scratched from Thursday's start
Hamels has been scratched from Thursday's start against the White Sox due to neck stiffness.
Doug Fister will move up in the rotation to start in Hamels' place Thursday, leaving Friday's starter to be determined. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point.
