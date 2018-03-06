Rangers' Cole Hamels: Set to pitch on normal rest

Hamels will pitch on a normal schedule throughout the 2018 season, Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram reports.

Hamels made it known that he didn't want any part of a six-man starting rotation. Since voicing his concerns Saturday, the Rangers have announced that Hamels, Doug Fister and Matt Moore will all pitch on a normal schedule.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories