Rangers' Cole Hamels: Set to pitch on normal rest
Hamels will pitch on a normal schedule throughout the 2018 season, Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram reports.
Hamels made it known that he didn't want any part of a six-man starting rotation. Since voicing his concerns Saturday, the Rangers have announced that Hamels, Doug Fister and Matt Moore will all pitch on a normal schedule.
