Rangers' Cole Hamels: Shuts down Astros on Friday

Hamels (7-1) tossed seven scoreless innings to win his third straight decision in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Astros, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.

The veteran lefty has now delivered three straight quality starts and given up zero earned runs in four of his last seven trips to the mound, posting a 2.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 48.2 innings over that stretch. Hamels will look to keep things rolling Wednesday at home against the Tigers.