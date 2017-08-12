Rangers' Cole Hamels: Shuts down Astros on Friday
Hamels (7-1) tossed seven scoreless innings to win his third straight decision in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Astros, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.
The veteran lefty has now delivered three straight quality starts and given up zero earned runs in four of his last seven trips to the mound, posting a 2.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 48.2 innings over that stretch. Hamels will look to keep things rolling Wednesday at home against the Tigers.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Improves to 6-1 with complete-game victory•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Wins despite allowing four runs•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Hit with first loss to 2017•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Dominates over 7.2 innings Saturday•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Stifles Angels on Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...