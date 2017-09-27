Rangers' Cole Hamels: Status for weekend uncertain
Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News said it's his "guess" that Tuesday's start was Hamels' last of the 2017 season.
The team is currently listing Sunday's probable starter as "TBA." Texas was officially eliminated from postseason contention with the loss Tuesday -- a loss which was attributed to Hamels (six runs over three innings). The Rangers are at home to close out the season, but it's possible they will shut Hamels down early and go with a bullpen game in the finale with nothing left to play for.
