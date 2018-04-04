Rangers' Cole Hamels: Strikes out 11 against Oakland

Hamels (1-1) struck out 11 over five innings while picking up the victory against the A's on Tuesday, allowing just four hits, one earned run and walking three.

The veteran southpaw looked dominate in Tuesday's outing logging double-digit strikeouts and he's now mowed down 18 batters through his first two starts to go along with his 3.38 ERA. He'll look to build on that in his next start, a home matchup with Toronto on Sunday.